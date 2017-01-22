BJP list: Rajnath’s son to contest in Noida

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday released its second list of 155 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh from Noida.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were announced by its General Secretary Arun Singh and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The candidates were finalised by the Central Election Committee at a meeting presided over by President Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

The BJP has till now declared 304 of the 403 candidates. The staggered elections in Uttar Pradesh will start on February 11.