After okra, torch poll symbol rankle’s Goa AAP

Panaji, Jan 21 (IANS) After the okra (also known as ladyfinger) free poll symbol, a torch has now begun to rankle the AAP in Goa, especially after a candidate in Panaji assembly constituency, which is seeing a keen triangular contest, was allotted the symbol.

Speaking to IANS, AAP spokesperson Dinesh Vaghela said that a complaint had been filed with the Election Commission seeking the dropping of the torch symbol allotted to Atanasio Monserrate’s United Goans party because of its similarity in appearance to the broom.

“We have complained to the Election Commission. Voters keen on casting ballot in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party may confuse our symbol, the broom, with the torch,” Vaghela said.

The Panaji legislative assembly constituency seat is expected to see a three-way contest between Valmiki Naik of the AAP, Atanasio Monserrate of the United Goans party and Ketan Bhatikar of the Goa Suraksha Manch, which is backed by former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Subhash Velingkar.

Earlier this month, the AAP’s Delhi leaders had objected to the use of another free poll symbol, the okra, claiming it was similar in appearance to the broom.

“After the 2013 elections, the AAP had complained to the EC that due to the similarity in symbols between AAP’s broom and the torch, voters were being misled, the EC had removed the symbol from the ‘Free list’. The AAP has complained to the CEC regarding the use of the same symbol in Panaji,” Vaghela also said.