Accused in Punjab jail break arrested in MP

Indore, Jan 18 (IANS) Two persons, including a terrorist who fled from a high security prison in Nabha city of Punjab in November, have been arrested here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol and Sunil Kalra, a murder convict from Punjab, were arrested from an apartment in Khajrana area here on Tuesday. Singh, a resident of Moga, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh for his capture.

Singh is a sharp-shooter associated with the Shera Khubban gang and accused in the Sukha Kahlwan murder.

He was among six terrorists, including pro-Khalistan militant Harminder Singh Mintoo, who escaped from the maximum security Nabha prison on November 27 last year. Mintoo was held within 24 hours.

According to police, they raided the Khajrana area apartment following a tip-off about criminals residing there. The two had in their possession eight mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 92,000 in cash.

“The two were staying here after renting the flat using forged documents,” Additional Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh told IANS.

The police have informed Punjab Police about the arrest.