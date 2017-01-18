AAP releases special manifesto for differently-abled



Chandigarh, Jan 18 (IANS) Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released a special manifesto for physically challenged people in the state.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released a special manifesto in Moga and assured a hike in pension for them up to Rs 2,500 per month.

Addressing a gathering of disabled persons, Kejriwal said that if the AAP government was formed in the state, it would initiate a number of steps for the benefit of physically challenged people.

“Pension will be raised (up to Rs 2,500) and directly transferred into bank accounts of the physically challenged,” he said.

He said that for pension purposes, level of disability will be reduced from 50 to 40 per cent and bed-ridden patients will be provided necessary kit, including a wheel chair.

“Each physically challenged bed-ridden person will be provided a caretaker allowance of Rs 5,000 per month,” Kejriwal said.

He said that backlog of jobs for handicapped persons would be filled within one year and one lakh handicapped would be skilled and provided livelihood on priority during the next five-years.

Unveiling other points of the special manifesto, Kejriwal said free 24-hour helpline for disabled persons will be set up and a “Special Window” for physically challenged would be created in all Suvidha centres, bus stands and hospitals.