51 specially abled, poor couples tie knot at mass marraige

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) At least 51 specially abled and financially challenged couples got married at a mass marriage ceremony organised here on Sunday.

Narayan Seva Sansthan — a charitable organisation — organised the mass wedding ceremony for the specially abled and poor couples “as a sign of solidarity towards the community”.

Vinay Thakur, Deputy Superintendant, Tihar jail, was present at the ceremony held at Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh of the national capital.

“Families of the brides and grooms were treated with warmth as the marriages were performed with pomp and gaiety. Necessary household items were also distributed among the predestined brides and bridegrooms at the time of ‘kanyadaan’,” the organisation said in a release.

“The mass wedding ceremony is an endeavour from our side to elevate these individuals to become fully-functioning members of the society,” it said, adding: “Disability shouldn’t inhibit one in any aspect, be it professional or personal sphere.”