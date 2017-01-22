12 killed as Hirakhand Express derails in Andhra

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 22 (IANS) At least 12 people were killed and 50 others were injured as seven coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh late Saturday night, officials said.

The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when the train was going from Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) to Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.

Engine and seven coaches, including two general coaches, two sleeper coaches and two AC coaches, derailed in the accident which occurred near Koneru station, about 30 km from Rayagada in Odisha.

An official of East Cost Railway said one mobile train reached the accident site. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Ministry of railways said four accident relief vans were rushed from different places. “All rescue and relief apparatus mobilised immediately,” it tweeted.