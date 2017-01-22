11 killed in blast in refugee camp at Syria-Jordan border

Damascus, Jan 22 (IANS) At least 11 persons were killed on Saturday when an explosion rocked a camp for displaced Syrians near the Syria-Jordan border, a monitor group reported.

The blast rocked the Rukban camp near the Jordanian border when a car bomb went off at the outskirts of the camp, Xinhua news agency cited the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based watchdog group said a father, mother and their two kids were among those killed, adding that the death toll could likely rise due to the high number of critically wounded people.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency said a total of 14 Syrians who were injured in a blast were allowed to enter into Jordan.

Around 85,000 Syrians, who are stuck on the border between Syria and Jordan, live in that camp.

It wasn’t clear who carried out the explosion, but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Last June, IS carried out a suicide bombing near the camp, killing seven people and injuring 13 others.