Zuckerberg employs ‘software butler’

Mark Zuckerberg’s artificial intelligence-imbued ‘software butler’ — named Jarvis — is now in service, and even plays with his family, the Facebook chief said on Monday.

Mr. Zuckerberg took on the personal project this year, devoting about 100 hours to make a system inspired by the Iron Man film character Jarvis as a virtual assistant to help manage his household.

“In some ways, this challenge was easier than I expected,” Mr. Zuckerberg said in a post on his page in the leading social network.

“In fact, my running challenge [I also set out to run 365 miles in 2016] took more total time,” he said.

Jarvis is not a physical robot, but an application Mr. Zuckerberg can access through his phone or computer to control lights, temperature, music, security, appliances and more.

The software learns his tastes and patterns, as well as new words or concepts, and can even entertain his one-year-old daughter Max, according to Mr. Zuckerberg.

Natural language processing and facial recognition capabilities were built into Jarvis, enabling it to understand spoken or texted commands and recognise who is issuing them, Mr. Zuckerberg noted.

The software is able to determine when a guest at the door is expected and let them into the home, while notifying the family that someone has arrived, according to the post.

“One aspect that was much more complicated than I expected was simply connecting and communicating with all of the different systems in my home,” Mr. Zuckerberg said. “Most appliances aren’t even connected to the Internet yet.”