Xiaomi India Offers Discounts on Mi 5, Mi Power Banks, and More in Mi Christmas Sale

Xiaomi has announced that it will offer discounts on products such as the Mi 5 smartphone, Mi Power Banks, and Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro Gold as part of the Mi Christmas sale. The discount offers on these Xiaomi products will be available on the company’s online store, Mi.com/in, from December 19 to December 21.

Under the Mi Christmas offer, interested consumers can buy the flagship Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone at Rs. 19,999 after a flat discount of Rs. 3,000. Similarly, the Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank will be available at Rs. 1,899 with a flat discount of Rs. 600, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank will be available at Rs. 999 with a flat discount of Rs. 300, and Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro Gold will be available at Rs. 1,599 with a flat discount of Rs. 200.

Xiaomi is also offering discounts on the purchase of accessories for Redmi 3S Prime and Redmi Note 3 – Redmi 3S Flip Case Blue will be available at Rs. 199 (flat discount of Rs. 400), and Redmi Note 3 Flip Case White available at Rs. 99 (flat discount of Rs. 300).

Along with these, Xiaomi is providing a free one-year Hungama Music membership alongside a free three-month Hungama Play membership exclusively for 1 million Mi users. Xiaomi smartphones that are eligible to get the free Hungama membership which include Redmi 3S (and Redmi 3S Prime), Redmi Note 3, Mi Max, and Mi 5.Under Mi Christmas, Xiaomi is also kicking off the sale of its new Mi VR Play virtual reality headset, which will be available at Rs. 999.

Additionally, Xiaomi is offering discount on the purchase of the old Mi Band which will be available at Rs. 799 with a flat discount of Rs. 1,200, Mi USB Fan available at Rs. 149 (flat discount of Rs. 100), and Mi LED Light available at Rs. 199 (flat discount of Rs. 50).