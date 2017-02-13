Which Is the Best Browser for Windows 10: Firefox or Chrome?

Which is the best web browser for Windows 10: Firefox or Google Chrome? Over the years, I?EU?ve used and recommended a lot of different browsers for Windows, including Mosaic, Netscape, Internet Explorer, Maxthon, Firefox, Chrome and Vivaldi. Times change, and so do web browsers. You can always switch to whichever feels better at the time.

As mentioned previously, Windows 10 already includes two browsers: Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Edge is Microsoft?EU?s new browser and replaces Internet Explorer 11, which is only provided for backwards compatibility with websites written for IE. Nothing stops you from installing alternatives, either as your default browser or for other purposes. For example, you can use a separate browser for Facebook and/or Gmail, to reduce cross-site tracking, or use different browsers for different Twitter accounts.

I use Firefox most of the time, but I use Vivaldi for some websites, such as Gmail. I also use Edge for BBC iPlayer and other video sources, because I find it works better. However, browsers are notorious resource hogs — especially Chrome — so I may close them when I?EU?m not using them.

Closing and reopening browsers is the new ?EU?reboot your PC?EU?. Of course, it?EU?s only viable if you set your browser to reload existing tabs on restarts. One advantage of Firefox, Vivaldi, Opera and some others is that they do ?EU?lazy loading?EU?: they only reload a tab when you click on it. This avoids a firestorm of reloads crippling your PC, especially if you have loads of tabs. (My record in Firefox is 608.)



Not Just Technology



There are four major web browsers, and three of them are designed to profit the companies that produce them: Apple (Safari), Google (Chrome) and Microsoft (Edge). Firefox is the only one to put the user?EU?s interests first. Other things being equal, that?EU?s a good…