Snapchat hopes its planned flotation in New York will value the five-year-old photo-sharing app company at up to $25 billion and turn its 26-year-old founder, Evan Spiegel, into the world?EU?s youngest billionaire with a $5.5 billion fortune. It is the most eagerly anticipated technology initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook floated in 2012 turning its then 28-year-old founder, Mark Zuckerberg, into the world?EU?s richest man under 30.

The similarities between Snap (the official name for the company that owns Snapchat) and Facebook are striking, and have got many financial analysts and advertising experts asking if Snapchat is the new Facebook.



How Did They Start?



Zuckerberg and Spiegel hit upon the ideas for their companies at university — and then dropped out. Zuckerberg, a computer science major, began knocking up a website called Facemash, loosely based on Hot or Not, in his Harvard dorm room. The site evolved into Facebook but not without a legal challenge from the Winklevoss twins, who sued Zuckerberg claiming he stole their idea.

Snapchat was born out of banter between Spiegel and his Stanford fraternity brothers Frank Reginald Brown and Bobby Murphy. In 2011 the trio were discussing sexting and the need for a way to send pictures that disappeared.

As with Facebook, the genesis of the idea was disputed, and Brown sued Spiegel and the company. They settled out of court, with Spiegel, who was studying product design, and Murphy, a mathematics and computational science major, remaining majority shareholders with a 22.4% stake each.



How Many Users Do They Have?



Facebook had 900m users as it prepared for its 2012 flotation. Since then the social network has grown to 1.86bn monthly active users — more than half the world?EU?s population that has access to the internet. About 1.2bn check their Facebook accounts every day.

Snapchat has far fewer users, but…