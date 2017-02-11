Samsung Chromebook Pro Could Be Game-Changer for Google

Due to hit the market in April, Samsung’s new Chromebook Pro embodies the next stage of Google’s push to merge the worlds of desktop and mobile computing. Like its companion Samsung Chromebook Plus, which ships starting next week, the Chromebook Pro was designed from the ground up to run Android apps available from the Google Play Store.

Google has for years floated the possibility of melding its Chrome operating system, which powers Chromebooks, with its Android mobile operating system. That idea began coming to life at Google’s I/O 2016 conference, when Chrome OS product management director Kan Liu revealed that Android apps on the Google Play Store would soon become available on the Chrome operating system.

Unveiled at CES 2017 last month, the new Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro are described by Samsung as the next-generation Chromebook “born at the intersection of hardware and software innovation.” Both are 2-in-1s that, for the first time, also come with built-in digital pens for on-screen drawing, writing and note-taking.



A Growing Threat to Windows, Mac?



Early reviews of pre-production models of the Chromebook Pro so far run the gamut from lukewarm (Engadget said the device offers “a lot of potential” but added the Android apps and touchscreen “aren’t ready”) to pretty good (“on the right track,” according to Ars Technica) to effusive (“a nearly perfect budget laptop,” said Gizmodo).

Several reviewers have also noted that Samsung’s newest Chromebooks could begin posing more of a market threat to Microsoft’s devices and Windows operating system. With its touchscreen and digital pen, the Chromebook Pro is moving in on Microsoft’s Surface device territory, USA Today noted. And the growing integration between Chrome OS and Android could make Chromebooks increasingly appealing to Windows users who want cross-device access to their apps and services, BGR said.

The sales of…