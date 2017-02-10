Russian Hackers Get Burned in Deal with Russia’s Spy Agency

For several years, a group of Russian hackers have been posting letters and documents stolen from senior Russian officials with impunity. And then the nation’s spy agency tracked them down and offered them a deal.

A member of the Shaltai Boltai (Humpty Dumpty) group told The Associated Press on Thursday that the hackers accepted the offer from the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the top KGB successor agency: show their spoils before publishing in exchange for protection.

But somehow the things went wrong for the group, and its leader and two other men have ended up behind bars.

Alexander Glazastikov, who spoke to the AP from Tallinn, Estonia, where he’s seeking political asylum, said his group had no connection to the hacking of Democratic Party emails during the 2016 U.S. election campaign. Former President Barack Obama’s administration had accused Russia of launching the hacking campaign to help Republican Donald Trump win, accusations that the Kremlin has denied.

“We did not have any interest in Western countries, the United States. No one except inside Russia,” Glazastikov said.

He didn’t say if the FSB officers who approached the group were those arrested in December on charges of spying for the United States. The arrests reported by Russian media outlets fueled speculation that the officers could have been connected to hacking the Democrats.

While the interview Thursday provided no new information about Russian meddling in the U.S. elections, it offered a rare glimpse into the shadowy world of Russian politics, where hackers serve as a weapon for competing Kremlin clans and rival spy agencies.

Glazastikov said the hacking group’s leader, Vladimir Anikeyev, had offered to set up Shaltai Boltai as a resource that would release information serving public interests. Glazastikov said he joined the group because he was bored with his marketing job.

The group quickly won the limelight by publishing…