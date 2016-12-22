Paytm accepts iOS app has bug, update on way

Paytm has said it has found a bug in its iOS app, the reason its users are facing service outages. Meanwhile, Paytm is updating its iOS app. Paytm, in a blogpost, said the issue is restricted to some iOS app users only and that the services are working fine for Android and Web.

The bug prevents people from paying on Paytm. “Soon the system logged them out preventing them from further accessing their account,” the blogpost reads. Paytm will send an app update to Apple for approval, which usually takes up to 7 days. Post approval, the update will be sent out to iOS users. Paytm assured users their data is safe with them and this is a minor issue that they are working to fix.

The issue first popped up early this week as Paytm users faced difficulties in transacting through the app. However, the company said the problem was due to some “technical” error. A Paytm spokesperson said the outage happened has the company is facing with sudden jump in number of users and associated traffic. A PTI report quoted a Paytm spokesperson who said that the service has added 20 million new users in last 40 days taking the total number of registered users with us to 170 million.

In a separate report, Paytm has accused seven more customers of cheating. The news comes days after it pointed fingers at 15 people for allegedly claiming fraudulent refunds worth Rs 6.15 lakh. The CBI has registered a fresh case to look into Paytm’s allegations.