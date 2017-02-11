Match Yourself with the Right Dating App

Online dating, everyone seems to be doing it. Whether you’re looking for your soul mate, a free date or a new BFF, dating websites and apps put eligible singles right at your fingertips.

The idea of meeting that special someone through a screen may be off-putting to some, but with new apps and websites that match based on intelligent conversations, niche interests and proximity, more adults of all ages are exercising their right to swipe.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner here is a guide to some of the best digital dating services:



Mobile Dating Apps



There’s nothing you can’t do with your phone these days. Mobile apps allow you to match with others wherever and whenever so the swiping never has to stop.

Tinder: The original swipe left for no and right for yes. It’s easy and popular. You make a profile through Facebook, because no one wants to be catfished, upload a few flattering photos of yourself and write a short bio. Tinder allows you to preference age, gender and distance. If you both swipe right, than you’re a match and can start privately messaging. Tinder also allows you to connect your Instagram and will show how many Facebook connections and similar likes you have with someone. Available on Android and iOS.

Bumble: The same idea as Tinder but the woman has to start a conversation with a mutual match within 24 hours. It also has a BFF feature, so instead of swiping for a partner, you’re swiping for a new best friend. Available on Android and iOS.

Hinge: Again, the same basic idea of swiping and matching but the pool of people all have mutual Facebook friends with you. Available on Android and iOS.

Coffee meets bagel: Quality over quantity. The app gives you one match per day based on a matching algorithm that…