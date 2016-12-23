Introduce new courses related to Cyber World- Guv

‘24th Convocation Ceremony of MLSU’

Udaipur : Governor Kalyan Singh urged the scholars and management of Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU)to take lead among other higher education institutions by introducing new courses and taking up researches on the increasing importance of information technology in today’s world. “ The present era is of the Cyber World. The development of information technology has improved communication and facilitated trade and commerce.

It has empowered people and improved governance, however, it has brought with it certain disadvantages like cyber crimes, online frauds etc and therefore the university should introduce new courses related to cyber applications, cyber security and laws so that the youths have better employment opportunities after completion of education” Singh said while addressing a mass gathering here on Thursday on the occasion of the 24th convocation function of the university. Since the university is situated in tribal dominated area, its priorities should include promotion of the tribal culture and cater to the needs of the tribal inmates specially youths. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Higher and Technical Education Kiran Maheshwari said the state government is committed towards providing affordable and high standards of higher education to all the sections of society. The government has proved its commitment by setting up colleges in remote tribal areas of Gogunda, Jhadol and Kotra. The newly appointed Vice Chancellor J. P Sharma said MLSU is among the first university in the state to have adopted an examination system in tandem with the updated technology.

The university has made it compulsory for the bio-metric attendance of its employees while the system would be implemented for the students from the next session. He also said the university has already adopted cashless transactions for taking fees, digitalized over 17 thousand books and research thesis for the benefit of the scholars. The governor awarded 178 degrees of graduation and 124 at the PhD level.