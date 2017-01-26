Infrastructure-as-a-Service Predictions for 2017

It’s likely that your approach to cloud infrastructure adoption was cautious at first. You may have limited your focus to rapid provisioning, or reducing equipment and operational costs.

But the benefits of the cloud have been impossible to resist. It continues to evolve, gaining credibility across every industry. Today, we expect all enterprise systems to have the transformative aspects of the cloud.

You’ll see that the infrastructure-as¬a-service (laaS) landscape in 2017 has even more to offer.

1. Cloud-based mission-critical workloads will take off

Cloud has long promised the migration of all enterprise production workloads. But that migration has yet to happen.

The chief barrier to cloud migration remains a lack of commitment and recourse to support production service-level agreements. On one hand, cloud providers are limiting their accountability as they lack the talent to support custom portfolios. On the other, they’re failing to provide sufficient control into the public data center to self-manage service-level agreements.

The laaS provider best equipped to take more responsibility and deliver the control tenants demand will be the one to drive cloud migration in 2017.

2. Corporate-owned data center numbers will plummet

Just a few years ago, this statement would have seemed outrageous. But now, it seems all but inevitable.

As organizations focus their IT spending on cloud computing, they’ll begin to migrate their workloads from corporate-owned data centers to purpose-built facilities, managed and run by enterprise cloud providers. Mark Hurd predicts that we’ll see corporate-owned data center numbers fall 80 percent by 2025, and that the same percentage of IT spending will be devoted to cloud services.

While corporate data center numbers may not fall straight away, we do expect an immediate reduction in direct investment for compute capacity, storage, and networking services.

3. Enterprise cloud becomes the most secure place for IT processing

This year’s threat landscape will be highly changeable. External threats — coupled…