There was plenty to be angry about this weekend — and many people were extremely irate about the ride-hailing company Uber.

As news of Donald Trump?EU?s travel ban on Muslim-majority countries spread, protests sprang up at airports around the US. In support, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance called on its members to avoid John F Kennedy International Airport for one hour:

NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan.– NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

After the strike, Uber tweeted that surge pricing, which results in higher fares at busy times, had been switched off near JFK:

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

The reaction to Uber?EU?s strikebreaking was swift. #DeleteUber began trending, as people encouraging one another not only to delete the app from their phones, but also to cancel their Uber accounts.

Scores of people are deleting Uber after the company serviced rides at JFK airport while taxis were striking against muslim ban #deleteuberpic.twitter.com/D8cJMlxOxQ — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 29, 2017

Thanks to the company?EU?s many controversies — from its attitude to consumer safety to its use of s urge pricing during the Sydney siege — it was far from the first time the company had been excoriated on social media. However, the hashtag?EU?s popularity demonstrated how American consumers are using a different tactic to show their displeasure with what they view as Trump-supporting companies.

Dan O?EU?Sullivan, or @Bro_Pair, was the first person to tweet the hashtag in direct response to Uber lifting surge pricing. He told the Daily Beast: ?EU?Let this be a warning: if you are a corporation who thinks you will ride out Trump, and…