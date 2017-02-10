Cloud Wars Escalate with Price Cuts and Big Wins

Microsoft has fired the latest salvo in the pricing war between cloud services providers, with an announcement this week that it is significantly reducing the cost of its Azure service. In some cases, Microsoft is cutting the price by as much as 61 percent.

“We believe in providing a comprehensive cloud platform that not only enables customers to innovate rapidly, but to also do so at the best possible prices,” Venkat Gattamneni, director of product marketing at Microsoft Azure, wrote in a blog post earlier this week. “To that end, today we are happy to announce significant price reductions on several Azure Virtual Machine families and storage types. We hope this will further lower the barrier to entry for our customers and accelerate cloud transformation.”

Ongoing Price Cuts

Microsoft said it has cut prices for its compute optimized instances-F Series and its general purpose instances-A1 Basic by up to 24 percent and 61 percent, respectively. The company said it also plans to reduce prices for its D series general purpose instances in the near future. Microsoft has also slashed the prices of its Azure Blob Storage services — for its customers with Azure Blob Storage accounts — by up to 38 percent.

These price cuts are just the most recent in a sector that has seen providers make massive price cuts for more than a decade, as they strive to attract more enterprise clients to their services. One of Microsoft Azure?EU?s largest competitors, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced its latest price cut in November, and has cut its prices more than 50 times since it first debuted in 2006.

Microsoft and Amazon are two of the giants of the sector, with AWS generating some $14.1 billion in annual sales, compared with $3 billion by Microsoft Azure.

However, Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform continues to…