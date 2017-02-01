Cisco Is Making Buildings Smarter with Network Innovations

Networking giant Cisco is aiming to bring Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to building environments with a number of innovations included in a new network switch designed specifically for buildings. Unveiled today, the Catalyst Digital Building Series Switch is the first built specifically for the needs of digital buildings, the company said.

The switch includes several features that Cisco said will make it attractive to enterprises looking to transform their buildings, including IP convergence, digital building network architecture, universal power over Ethernet, smart installation and fanless design.

One System To Rule Them All

“We’re excited about the new opportunities we can bring to our customers in the digital building and enterprise IOT space through our converged ecosystem of partners, products and solutions,” the company said in a blog post.

According to Cisco, building owners are looking at technology convergence to deliver enhanced occupant experiences and improved efficiencies in their buildings.

“However, as the number of networks and connections within buildings grows, they are becoming increasingly complex,” the company said. “Interconnecting and interoperating isolated building systems such as lighting, HVAC, badging systems, security, CCTV, sensors and audio-video equipment, into a single converged system is fundamental to the digital transformation of buildings.”

Cisco’s vision for the digitally converged building is centered on the new network switch that powers and connects building systems onto a single, low-voltage IP network.

Extending Digital Network Architecture

The new switch enables IP convergence and interoperability of disparate building systems such as lighting, HVAC, badging systems and surveillance through the use of the Constrained Application Protocol, an IoT protocol that has never been deployed in a digital building environment before, according to Cisco.

Additionally, the switch extends Cisco?EU?s Digital Network Architecture to the digital building environment. That includes automation, security, and analytics features that allow for faster on-boarding, automated, provisioning and monitoring…