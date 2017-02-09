Chrome Browser: Six Tips To Make It Suck Less Battery Power

Google?EU?s Chrome browser is used by over 62% of the world?EU?s PC users, but it?EU?s a notorious battery hog that if left to run rampant can reduce your laptop’s or tablet?EU?s battery life to just a couple of hours. But it doesn?EU?t have to be like that. Google?EU?s making efforts to improve it but in the meantime, here are some tips to get Chrome?EU?s battery usage under control without sacrificing functionality.



1) Update Your Chrome



This one might sound like a no-brainer, but you?EU?d be surprised how many people do not update Chrome. Google?EU?s recent versions of Chrome have become much more efficient and faster.

To check your version of Chrome is up to date, type ?EU?chrome://help/?EU? into the address bar and hit enter. It shows a version number and a link to check for and install updates or a notice saying that Google Chrome is up to date. Updating shouldn?EU?t take long and you can continue to use Chrome until it has been downloaded. Then Chrome will reboot, but you won?EU?t have to restart your computer.



2) Suspend Those Tabs



One of the best bits of the modern browser is the ability to have multiple tabs. One or two is OK, but when you end up with 20 or so sitting idle in your browser your battery pays the price.

Getting rid of tabs is a good start, but if you don?EU?t want to change your usage, suspending tabs can be even better.

The Great Suspender is the tool you need. If you don?EU?t use a tab for a few minutes, the Great Suspender will unload it, removing its workload on your computer but keeping the tab there ready to go again when you need it. All you have to do is click into the tab to reload it and continue where you left…