Carmakers Hitch Ride with Tech on Futuristic Road

It’s called CES, but you’d be excused if you stepped into the annual consumer-electronics extravaganza this week and thought you were at an international auto show.

Silicon Valley and the automobile industry are both pushing to plug more technology into cars, from entertainment and information systems to the processing power and connectivity to allow self-driving capabilities.

CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, in recent years has stepped up its emphasis on auto technology — even more so this year with Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Honda and BMW each unveiling futuristic concept cars at what used to be a radio-equipment trade show.

Instead of emphasizing their vehicles’ handling, horsepower or fuel mileage, the companies showed off voice-activated car interfaces and software-controlled autonomous driving.

The Renault-Nissan alliance’s self-driving vehicles [seen here], for instance, may come with a familiar voice: Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant.

Carlos Ghosn, who leads Renault, Nissan and the marketing alliance between the carmakers, said at a media event here that the group was exploring placing the voice-activated software in its autonomous vehicles, and would demonstrate some of that potential at the trade show here.

The Franco-Japanese joint venture is hoping to launch more than 10 vehicle models with various degrees of self-driving capability by 2020.

They’ve enlisted Microsoft’s technology in that effort, part of a multiyear deal announced in September. The tie-up envisions bringing elements of Microsoft’s cloud, its network of on-demand computing power and file storage, to bear supporting the needs of Renault-Nissan vehicles.

In another partnership, Nvidia and Honda both introduced prototype tools designed to gauge the emotion and status of a driver inside.

Software that Nvidia is building into its self-driving-car platform is equipped with facial-recognition tools and gaze-tracking. The aim is to be able to tell if an occupant is looking out the passenger-side window, for instance, and missing an upcoming hazard on the…