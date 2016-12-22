BSNL unveils e-mail service in 8 regional languages

CHENNAI: State-run telecom firm BSNL, in line with government’s vision of making India cashless, has announced that its customers will get 0.75 per cent discount on online or electronic payment of their bills, said telecom minister Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

“Our esteemed customers can now avail a discount / incentive of 0.75 per cent on the invoiced amount (excluding Service Tax) while making online or electronic payment before pay by date with effect from December 22, 2016 till March 31, 2017 for post-paid bills — (landline, Broadband, GSM) and GSM Pre-paid Recharges,” the statement said.

Customers can pay bill through BSNL portal or BSNL mobile application to avail discount. For post-paid customers the discount will be reflected in their next bill, the statement said.

On the sidelines, the firm has on Wednesday partnered with Jaipur-based Datamail for providing free email addresses in eight Indian languages, including eight regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi to its broadband users by launching a ‘DataMail’ service.

Now BSNL broadband users will be able to open an email ID in DataMail service in their own language.