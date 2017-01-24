Bring Your Own Device: Weighing the Business Benefits and Risks

A major advantage many small businesses have over larger companies is that they are more agile; less encumbered by rigid systems and processes. For example, they are more likely to let employees use their own laptops, tablets, or smartphones for work: an initiative known as BYOD (or Bring Your Own Device). This helps keep costs down, and feels more natural to users than carrying a second device — which means they?EU?re more likely to have it with them when it counts.

But there are some important considerations that go with this. Who pays the bill for calls and data charges, for example? What happens if the device is damaged, lost or stolen? How does the company keep sensitive work-related information from falling into the wrong hands?

Having the right employee agreements in place, and using centralized or cloud-based software and services, can help in setting expectations and keeping control of privileged content.

Here, three small businesses discuss what they?EU?ve learned from their BYOD experiences.



More Freedom Through Greater Control



Harrison Associates provides a range of professional services for people with life-changing injuries and conditions. It has a team of 50 people — primarily remote associates, from occupational therapists, nurses and social workers, to speech and language therapists and specialist physiotherapists.

The firm has always practiced BYOD because it fits the way people work. But it had run into a number of issues because it wasn?EU?t managing this in a consistent way. Users had multiple logins to different systems. There was no provision for mobile devices beyond laptops, and even then users had to have Windows-based systems. ?EU?It wasn?EU?t a real BYOD platform,?EU? business support manager Merlin Diavova admits.

Harrison Associates doesn?EU?t supply the equipment used by its team as many of its specialists are self-employed. But equipping them with decent IT access is critical to retaining…