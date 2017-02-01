Areas for Cybersecurity Innovation this Year

The world never stands still. In the technology space, this means that constant innovation and discovery is the key to a solution provider’s survival and growth.

In the cyber-security arena, this creed is even more vital. Many hackers are brilliant people. There’s only one way to get the better of them — be even more brilliant. And faster and more creative. Which is why research and development (RandD) is crucial in the security-technology business.

Cybersecurity solution providers must deliver open, integrated security and networking technologies that enable enterprises to see and react rapidly to changing attack techniques, increase proactivity, and scale and provision their security along with business growth. To cope with this breadth of demand, technology providers need to be able to cross traditional boundaries, allowing them to innovate across the entire ecosystem.

However, the cyber threat landscape is continuing to become more challenging in 2017. Here are a few areas that Fortinet has identified for intensive RandD during the coming year:



Deep Learning for Attack Analysis



DIFFERENT types of detection technologies have emerged over the years. It started out with signatures (a technique that compares an unidentified piece of code to known malware) and then heuristics (which attempts to identify malware based on behavioral characteristics in the code). Sandboxing (in which unknown code is run in a virtual environment to observe if it is malicious or not) and machine learning (which uses sophisticated algorithms to classify the behavior of a file as malicious or benign, before letting a human analyst make the final decision) followed.

Now, the latest technology-deep learning-has come onto the market. Deep learning is an advanced form of artificial intelligence that uses a process that is close to the way human brains learn to recognize things. It has the potential to make a big impact on cyber security, especially in detecting…