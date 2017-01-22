Alia Bhatt scores 10 mn Twitter followers

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) After hitting 10 million followers on Twitter, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt thanked her fans and admirers for the “10 million love”.

“Goodnight all you beautiful people! Thank you for the 10 million love. Have to be up early for shoot but off to bed with all your love!” Alia tweeted on Saturday night.

The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with filmmaker Karan Johar’s “Student Of The Year”, is an avid user of social media through which she stays connected with her fans and well-wisher.

Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has worked in hits like “Highway”, “2 States”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Kapoor & Sons”, “Udta Punjab” and superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Dear Zindagi”.

The 22-year-old actress is currently busy with her upcoming film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” which stars Varun Dhawan.