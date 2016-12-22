Acer Spin 7 launched in India at Rs 1,09,000; claims to be the world’s thinnest convertible

Acer has finally brought its much-talked about, ultra-thin convertible laptop to India called the Spin 7. The Spin 7 was first announced at the IFA 2016 alongside the Swift and the dual GPU Predator gaming laptop back in September. While the 21-inch Predator laptop was indeed the world’s first laptop with a curved display, the Acer Spin 7 priced at Rs 1,09,000 gets the world’s thinnest convertible laptop title.

At least that’s what Acer claims and the Spin 7 seems to pack in plenty of punch on that front with an all-aluminium unibody design that is just 10.98mm thick and weighs in at just 1.2kg.

This is a convertible, so the display can be rotated up to 360 degrees in any direction giving it multiple use cases like a tablet mode and more.

Coming to the specifications, the laptop features a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display. Acer seems to gone all in with its design team as they have succeeded in fitting a 14-inch display into the frame of a 13-inch laptop.

There’s Intel Core i7 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SATA III SSD along with two USB Type-C ports (good bye standard ports). Other usual features include Wi-Fi radios, a memory card reader and a 4-cell 2,770mAh battery.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, Sr. Director and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said, “We are extremely excited to launch one of our flagship products in India, something that we are really proud of. Considering that Acer has always focused on delivering industry leading innovations, the Spin 7 is a reflection of just that. Our top-of-the-line Spin 7 will allow consumers to enjoy extreme portability without compromising on performance or versatility.”