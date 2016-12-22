2017 Enterprise Networking Trends To Watch

Redesigned WAN architecture, the spread of network function virtualization (NFV), and the expansion of software-defined networking (SDN) are only a few of the developments we can expect to see in the enterprise sector next year, according to Jeff Reed, senior vice president of Cisco?EU?s Enterprise Infrastructure and Solutions Group.

?EU?We are standing at the edge of a major technology shift,?EU? Reed wrote in a blog post recently. ?EU?The past year has paved the way and set the stage for the future — a future that is rapidly coming into clearer focus.?EU?

Major Developments in 2017

Reed highlighted 10 major developments he expects to see in enterprise IT in the coming year. Chief among them is a significant change to the way wide area networks are designed. The traditional ?EU?demilitarized zones?EU? at corporate data centers will be augmented, or in some cases replaced, by points-of presence hosted in cloud facilities, according to Reed.

Another key change in 2017 will be the spread of NFV from service providers to enterprises. The change will allow enterprise branches to more easily provision, chain, and scale branch network services. Internet of Things (IoT) technology is also likely to see major growth in the enterprise sector next year, Reed noted. ?EU?Now COOs are beginning to see the value that IoT can bring to the workplace,?EU? Reed said. ?EU?This can be via intelligent lighting, location services in the workplace or connected AC systems.?EU?

Meanwhile, SDN is already beginning to take root in the data center, and will likely move to the WAN next year. ?EU?The vision of end-to-end programmability and automation across all network domains will start becoming a reality in 2017,” Reed added.

Network assurance and troubleshooting capabilities will also improve next year, thanks to developments enabled by machine learning. Both diagnosis and remediation are expected to see faster…