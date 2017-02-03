We need multiple strategies to survive in India: Maxwell

Sydney: All-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday said Australia will need multiple strategies to stand a chance of upsetting India in the forthcoming four-Test match series later this month.

“I’m not sure it’s a place you ever really feel comfortable. It’s a place where you’ve got to work so hard to get your runs, and you’ve got to have different strategies at different times of a game,” the 28-year-old said.

“That’s probably what I’ve learned, you can’t go in there with just one strategy and stick to it,” he added.

Maxwell, who has played for several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, and by his own admission is eyeing to cement the No.6 spot in the line-up, said the visitors need to improve their shot selection to tackle India’s spin attack.

“You’ve got to be adaptable and you’ve got to be able to change your game almost mid-innings. So, it’s going to be a real test for everyone,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Even for the Indian players, you watch them, they go through different stages of their innings from sweeping, to using their feet, to playing off the back-foot — they change all the way through their innings.”

“Hopefully, we can do similar stuff and work on our play of spin because it’s going to be pretty key,” he added.

The 28-year-old, is currently in New Zealand with the One-Day International squad for the Chappell-Hadlee series.

The first of the four Tests will be played from February 23 in Pune.