WATCH: MS Dhoni stops play for few minutes during 2nd T20I against England

Picture: AFP

New Delhi: MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of Indian side before the ODI series against England after leading the team for 9 long years. Dhoni’s tenure as captain lasted more than any Indian captain, making him the most successful in Indian cricketing history.

The 36-year-old has always surprised the cricketing fraternity with his decisions and alertness on the field. His experience as a captain makes him a ‘priceless’ asset for newly appointed captain Virat Kohli.

Giving an example of his alertness on the field, Dhoni asked the field umpires to halt the game for five minutes and the reason for the same is highly astonishing

When England were chasing India’s total of 144 runs, during the 8th over Dhoni sensed that LED lights of the bails on the wicket-keeper’s end were not responding and Mahi called the umpires for a quick check.

Apparently, the bails were at fault and the game was stopped for few minutes. The fourth umpire came out running with new bails but it wasn’t working either. It was the connection or wire problem which prevented the LED lights from flashing.

Eventually, the problem was solved and India defeated England by 5 runs in a nail biting encounter.