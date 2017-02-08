Virender Sehwag thanks Wasim Akram for Anil Kumble’s ‘Perfect Ten’

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: It seems like yesterday but Anil Kumble’s Perfect 10, in the Indian context to be precise, today attained adulthood and the spin legend fondly recollected what easily got elevated to the top echelon of achievements in international cricket.

Eighteen years back, Kumble became only the second bowler in Test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings against none other than fierce rivals Pakistan.

Kumble achieved the feat when Wasim Akram’s tentative poke was snapped up by VVS Laxman at forward short leg on a wintry afternoon at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Now 46 and the chief coach of Indian team, the world knows what that magic figure of 10/74 means to India’s highest wicket-taker.

Kumble celebrated 18th anniversary of the historic feat on Wednesday but the history would’nt have been possible if Wasim Akram had agreed to Waqar Younis’ suggestion of run-out to prevent the Indian from his 10th wicket.

However, Akram denied but assured Younis that he won’t lose his wicket to Kumble.

Eventually, Younis gifted his wicket to India’s spin legend as he became the second cricketer to grab 10 wickets in one inning and with 18 years gone, cricketing world awaits another 10-wicket haul