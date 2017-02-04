Virat Kohli shines on cover of Wisden Almanack 2017

New Delhi: Virat Kohli successfully led India to top spot in ICC test rankings in 2016 and individually displayed sensational form by scoring 2595 runs across all formats of the game. His form in 2016 has helped him feature as cover star of Wisden Cricketer’s Almanack.

The 2017 edition of Wisden will be published in April 2017 and features Virat Kohli playing a reverse sweep. Virat Kohli is the second Indian cricketer after batting sensation Sachin Tendulkar to Feature on the cover page of Almnanac in last four editions.

In 41 innings, Virat Kohli, with an average of 86.50 scored 7 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

He also became the first Indian captain to score three double hundreds in one calendar. Virat smashed 200 against West Indies, 211 against New Zealand and his career best knock of 235 against England in Mumbai.