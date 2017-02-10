VIDEO: Mushfiqur Rahimâ€™s bizarre DRS call which left Kohli laughing

Photo: Facebook (Indian Cricket Team)

New Delhi: India suffered early blow against Bangladesh in Hyderababd on day 1 as KL Rahul returned back to the pavilion cheaply but opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara held their nerves to stitch century stand with the former scoring his 9th Test century.

Pujara missed out on a hundred and made way for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who in no time looked settled on the pitch. The 28-year-old went on to smash his 16th Test century and remained unbeaten with 111 runs at the end of day 1.

As India entirely dominated the game on day 1, there was an incident which took everyone by shock including the commentators.

In the 62 over, Virat Kohli defended Taijul Islam’s delivery right from the middle of the bat but Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim believed the ball hit the pads before the bat and the wicket-keeper captain opted for a review after consultation with the short-leg fielder.

As Mushfiqur Rahim went for a review, Indian skipper was surprised and tried hard to hide his smile.

