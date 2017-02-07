Sreesanth can make a comebcak to the Indian side: BCCI vice-president

New Delhi: Sun at last seems to be shining bright on S Sreesanth. After being denied an NOC by the BCCI to play in the Scotland Cricket League followed by a heated argument with Aakash Chopra on Twitter centering on his comeback to professional cricket, good news is knocking on the doors for the Kerala fast bowler as the possibility of his comeback cannot be ruled out.

According to the vice-president of BCCI, Sressanth can make a comeback to the Indian side.

“If Ashish Nehra can return to the national side at the age of 37, then Sreesanth too can make it. The 33-year-old Sreesanth is still a terrific bowler and he is undergoing rigorous training,” said TCB Mathew to Manorama.

Sreesanth was slapped with a life ban after being involved in match fixing during IPL 2013. He was one of the three cricketers along with Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan who were found guilty of the serious offence.

Though Sreesanth was exempted from all the charges by a Delhi court but the then BCCI president Anurag Thakur refused to clear his stance on the tainted fast bowler.

Now, with the change in guard in the cricket body there seems a high possibility that Sreesanth may soon be back in action.

TCB Mathew’s remarks bears special significant as he has assured of bringing up Sreesanth’s matter to Vinod Rai, the president of the four-member committee appointed by SC to head BCCI.

Sreesanth last played a Test match for India way back in August 2011.