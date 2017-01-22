Sourav Ganguly stand at Eden unveiled by Kapil

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly got the loudest cheers from a jam-packed Eden Gardens crowd when his stand was unveiled on the sidelines of India’s third One-Day International (ODI) against England on Sunday.

Ganguly, who has captained the national team in over 200 matches across formats, will have the ‘C’ stand in his name.

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and CAB Chairman and Board of Trustees Goutam Dasgupta pressed a remote control button to take the covers off Ganguly’s name plate which had his name in shining in white over a black background board.

The ‘K’ block was also unveiled after former Board of Control of Cricket for India (BCCI) President Jagmohan Dalmiya’s name with wife Chandralekha Dalmiya and Ganguly doing the honours.

Blocks ‘D’ and ‘H’ block belonging to former India opener and Bengal captain Pankaj Roy and ex-BCCI President B.N. Dutt were unveiled by former Indian skipper and batting great Sunil Gavaskar, CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya, former England skipper Naseer Hussain and CAB joint secretary Subir Ganguly respectively.

“I am overwhelmed. I thank the CAB for honouring my father who devoted a major portion of his life for the cause of cricket with discipline and dedication,” Subrata Dutta, son of B.N. Dutt and Vice President of the All India Football Federation, told IANS.

According to Ganguly, four more stands will be named later.