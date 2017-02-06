Shahid Afridi again rakes up Kashmir issue in his tweets

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took Twitter to express his frustration on the ongoing dispute in the Kashmir region.

Kashmir has been the main reason of conflict between the two countries and both nations have involved in multiple wars including 196, 1971 and 1999.

The region of Kashmir has also been a victim of cross border terrorism and infiltration which has led to loss of several innocent lives

Tweeting about the sensitive issue, the former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi wrote, “Kashmir has been suffering from brutality since past many decades. It’s high time this issue should be resolved which has taken infinite lives.”

In his second tweet, Afridi requested to take people’s pleas into Consideration, ““Kashmir is heaven on earth & we can’t be oblivious to the pleas of the innocent. #iStandWithKashmir #KasmirSolidarityDay”

