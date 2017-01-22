Sevilla beat Osasuna 4-3 in La Liga

Pamplona (Spain), Jan 22 (IANS) Sevilla managed to beat hosts Osasuna 4-3 in an exciting round 19 match of La Liga at El Sadar stadium here on Sunday.

Vicente Iborra scored twice for Sevilla in 43rd and 65th minutes, followed by the Italian Franco Vazquez in the 80th, while Pablo Sarabia secured the win in the first minute of injury time, reports Efe.

As for Osasuna, Sergio Leon scored the opener for the hosts in the 15th minute, before Vicente Iborra gave the hosts a second goal by scoring an own goal in the 62nd.

Kenan Kodro scored Osasuna’s third in the very last moments of the game, one minute after Sarabia’s effort.

Sevilla now has 42 points and is in second place in the standings, just one point behind leaders Real Madrid who have a game in hand.

The loss meant that Osasuna remained at the bottom of the Spanish league with just nine points.