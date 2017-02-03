Sehwag trolls Sourav Ganguly in the most hilarious way

New Delhi: It is a well established fact by now that Virender Sehwag is an absolute entertainer on twitter, the popular microblogging platform. He doesn’t hold back, similar to his batting style, when it comes to his opinions and his tweets are not just funny but brilliantly canny as well.

Sehwag makes best use of those 140 characters with inventive birthday wishes to shutting people down.

This time around at the receiving end it was none other than Sourav Ganguly, the man who Sehwag share tons of memories.

Sehwag on Friday posted a picture of cute panda, who gave different expressions in different picture and compared it with Dada’s habit of blinking eyes before smashing the bowler out of the stadium

Dada Ganguly and Chinese Ganguly . Great memories of the Prince@SGanguly99 blinking his eyes and smashing spinners out of the stadium. https://t.co/3KyaJxJDqq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2017

When someone you know,takes their glasses off pic.twitter.com/77KmDwPokm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2017

This tweet by the ‘Sultan of Twitter’ is the most hilarious things you’ll find on internet today.