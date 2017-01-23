NFL’s Brown has ‘six figure’ deal with Facebook

New York, Jan 23 (IANS) The controversial locker room video recently shared by the US football team Pittsburgh Steelers’ star Antonio Brown on Facebook Live was not just a random event but part of a “high six figure” endorsement deal with the social media giant, media reported on Monday.

According to a report on National Football League (NFL) website NFL.com citing anonymous sources, Brown actually has a big-time marketing deal with Facebook, part of his lucrative off-the-field portfolio, which is worth in the high six figures.

In the video, Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin could be heard using abuses in a speech as he spoke about playing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

After the incident, Brown issued an apology for going live on Facebook from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room.

“Brown is awaiting discipline from the Steelers, and it likely will be a fine. The team is still investigating the incident, but the expectation is they will fine him for conduct detrimental to the team,” the report noted.

With this video, Brown also violated the NFL’s social media policy for posting content before reporters had completed their post-game duties.

Tomlin was quoted as calling Brown’s actions ‘foolish and inconsiderate’.