Lyon sign Dutch winger Depay from Man-U

Paris, Jan 21 (IANS) French football club Lyon has announced the signing of Manchester United striker Memphis Depay although it did not specify the amount paid in the transfer.

Depay was one of the revelations of the last FIFA World Cup, yet he did not convince Man United coach Jose Mourinho to use him in the squad, reports Efe.

“I hope to make you all proud,” the 22-year-old tweeted on Friday.

The Dutch player won the Eredivisie title with PSV Eindhoven in 2014 thanks in part to his 22 goals, after which he became one of the figures of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After that good performance he was signed by United, then under the helm of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, for 34 million euros ($36.2 million).