LIVE SCORE INDIA v BANGLADESH: India win toss and opt to bat first

MUSHFIQUR RAHIM hopes that his boys are pumped up as they are playing a top side in their den. Says that they learnt a lot of lessons from their recent New Zealand tour and stresses on the importance of playing consistent cricket over five days. Feels that it is a good pitch with some initial help for the pacers in the first hour. States that they are playing two pacers and two spinners with Shakib Al Hasan as the all-rounder.

VIRAT KOHLI says that India will bat first. Opines that it is a good pitch to bat on with a nice covering of grass. States that Hyderabad has always been a good pitch with some help for the quicks. Hopes that India can continue their Test match form without being complacent. AJINKYA RAHANE and BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR are back while WRIDDHIMAN SAHA to returns to the XI. India are playing three seamers and two spinners.

Time for the toss. Virat Kohli flips the coin, heads is the call from Mushfiqur Rahim and it is a head. INDIA WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BAT.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the one-off Test match between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad. There is a lot hype around this match due to the the tourists playing their first ever Test on Indian soil. They have their task cut out against the Numero Uno side who are in supreme form at the moment. Bangladesh’s ability to play spin well will give them a better chance than the previous visiting sides but a lot hinges on their batting. India have a problem of plenty with their XI and it remains to be seen as to who all make the cut for the game. The toss and other updates are coming up shortly.

For Bangladesh, it is a historic moment as they are playing a Test match on Indian soil for the first time but for the hosts, it will be more about maintaining the momentum they have acquired by winning seven out of the eight matches against comparatively better sides like New Zealand and England.