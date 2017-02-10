Lasith Malinga returns to Sri Lankan squad return after 1 year

Colombo: Lasith Malinga is set to make a comeback to the Sri Lanka T20 and ODI team, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief has announced.

Malinga will return to the team for the team’s next T20 tour of Australia.

Malinga returns to the team after playing his last ODI in November 2015 and his last T20 was in February 2016.

He was out of the selectors’ radar owing to injury and was said to be having differences with Sumathipalas administration.

To be led by stand-in captain Upul Tharanga, the squad will also see the return of middle-order batsman Chamara Kapugedera, opening batsman Dilshan Munaweera and batsman Milinda Siriwardena.

Kapugedera returns after being overlooked since the last year’s tour of England.

Squad: Upul Tharanga Captain, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Milinda Siriwardena, Kusal Mendis, Sachith Pathirana, Chamara Kapugedera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulaasekera, Isuru Udana, Dasuin Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga and Vikum Sanjaya.