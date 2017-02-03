Jonty Rhodes credits Harbhajan singh for Chahal’s Success

New Delhi: Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians side has credited legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan SIngh for Chahal’s success on the field.

Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted a dramatic collapse with incredible figures of 6 for 25 as England lost 8 wickets for a mere 8 runs losing the final T20 International against India by whopping 75 runs thereby surrendering the series 1-2.

Chahal’s performance was the first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 International by an Indian and the third best figures by any bowler with the first two slots being taken by Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis.

A competent national level chess player during his school days, Chahal wouldn’t have even in his dreams planned such perfect moves as the visitors with lousy shots made it tad easy.

Five England players failed to open their accounts as Chahal was on a rampage taking five wickets in the 14th and 16th over of the innings. This was after he removed opener Sam Billings in the second over of the England innings.