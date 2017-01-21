Jagan on course for National Motorcycle racing championship title

Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing put in another commanding performance to seal the title in the premium Super Sport Indian (165cc) class on the penultimate day of the fifth and final round of the National Motorcycle Racing championship at the Madras Motor Racing Track here on Saturday.

With just one more race to be run on Sunday and a maximum of 25 points available, the 28-year-old Jagan, who chalked up his fourth win from nine starts on Saturday, took his tally to 166, well beyond the reach of his nearest rival and team-mate Kannan Subramaniam (122).

This will be Jagan’s fifth championship title in as many years.

Also clinching the championship in his class, the Super Sport Indian 300-400cc, was Auroville-based Spaniard Ami van Poederooijen (Rockstar Racing), who roared to his sixth win in nine races with another dominating ride.

Anthony Peter (Performance Racing) though finished second behind Bengaluru’s Yashas R.L. in the concluding Stock 165cc race earned sufficient points to annex the championship in the Stock 165cc class ahead of Hubballi’s Anish Shetty.

The championship in the Pro Stock 165cc class, however, is still wide open with Honda Ten10 team-mates Rajiv Sethu (169) and Hari Krishnan Rajagopal (153) in the frame for the title which will be decided on Sunday when the second of the double-header will be run.

In Saturday’s outing, Sethu finished a distant first while Hari Krishnan came away without a point.

In the MMSC One-Make Championships, Mathana Kumar (Honda CBR 250), Anish Shetty (Honda CBR 150), Yashas (TVS Apache RTR 200 Novice), Meka Vidhuraj (Suzuki Gixxer Cup Open) and Joseph Mathew (Suzuki Gixxer Cup Novice) emerged champions in their respective categories.

In the All Ladies race, Honda’s Aishwarya Pissay from Bengaluru and local girl Ryhana Bee A. took the top two spots after four laps.