Is Virat Kohli’s mysterious tweet about Anushka Sharma?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is most sought after celebrity in the country and manages to stay in the headlines (Instagram)
The 28-year-old is reportedly dating Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for a while now and the couple were spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions.
Also, there were rumors about the couple getting married on New Year’s Eve in Uttarakhand but both you found denying the rumor
The celebrity couple has repeatedly avoided accepting their relationship in public
Now, in a very cryptic tweet, Virat wrote, ““When you’ve got something to tell the world. But you can’t yet. #Forever.” And most of the people believe it’s for Anushka Sharma
This cryptic tweet by the Indian skipper is driving social media crazy

