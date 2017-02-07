IPL 10 base price list: Ishant, Morgan, Stokes in top bracket

The IPL auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 20 with all the teams looking to get their balance right for the tenth edition of the cash-rich league. (Photo: BCCI)
The highest base price has been kept at INR 2 crore (approx USD 298,000). England captain Eoin Morgan is one of the prime faces at the top bracket. (Photo: AP)
Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has been kept in top bracket. (Photo: BBL)
Ishant Sharma is the only Indian among 7 players whose base price will be INR 2 crore.
England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins are the rest of the players in the top bracket.
The INR 1.5 crore bracket has six international players with England's Johnny Bairstow, New Zealander Trent Boult and Jason Holder of the West Indies being the hot favourites.
Australia's Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin, South African Kyle Abott are the other players in 1.5 Crore bracket.
A total of 799 players are part of the initial roster. There are 160 capped players from eight countries - leaving out Bangladesh and Pakistan - and 639 from India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

