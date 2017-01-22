India vs England: Third ODI Scoreboard



Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) The scoreboard of the third ODI between India and England at the Eden Gardens here:

England

Jason Roy b Ravindra Jadeja 65

Sam Billings c Jasprit Bumrah b Ravindra Jadeja 35

Jonny Bairstow c Ravindra Jadeja b Hardik Pandya 56

Eoin Morgan c Jasprit Bumrah b Hardik Pandya 43

Jos Buttler c KL Rahul b Hardik Pandya 11

Ben Stokes not out 57

Moeen Ali c Ravindra Jadeja b Jasprit Bumrah 2

Chris Woakes run out 34

Liam Plunkett run out 1

Extras: (b 1, lb 8, w 7, nb 1) 17

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 321

Fall of wickets 1-98 (Billings, 17.2 ov), 2-110 (Roy, 19.4 ov), 3-194 (Morgan, 33.4 ov), 4-212 (Buttler, 37.6 ov), 5-237 (Bairstow, 41.3 ov), 6-246 (Ali, 42.6 ov), 7-319 (Woakes, 49.4 ov), 8-321 (Plunkett, 49.6 ov)

Bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-0-56-0

Hardik Pandya 10-1-48-3

Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-68-1

Yuvraj Singh 3-0-17-0

Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-62-2

Ravichandran Ashwin 9-0-60-0

India (target: 322)

Ajinkya Rahane b Willey 1

KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b Jake Ball 11

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Ben Stokes 55

Yuvraj Singh c Sam Billings b Liam Plunkett 45

MS Dhoni c Jos Buttler b Jake Ball 25

Kedar Jadhav c Sam Billings b Chris Woakes 90

Hardik Pandya b Ben Stokes 56

Ravindra Jadeja c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes 10

R Ashwin c Chris Woakes b Ben Stokes 1

Extras (lb 8, w 13, nb 1) 22

Total (9 wickets; 50 overs) 316

Fall of wickets 1-13 (Rahane, 1.4 ov), 2-37 (Rahul, 5.6 ov), 3-102 (Kohli, 19.4 ov), 4-133 (Yuvraj Singh, 25.3 ov), 5-173 (Dhoni, 31.4 ov), 6-277 (Pandya, 45.3 ov), 7-291 (Jadeja, 46.5 ov), 8-297 (Ashwin, 47.5 ov), 9-316 (Jadhav, 49.5 ov)

Bowling:

Chris Woakes 10-0-75-2

David Willey 2-0-8-1

Jake Ball 10-0-56-2

Liam Plunkett 10-0-65-1

Ben Stokes 10-0-63-3

Moeen Ali 8-0-41-0