IND V ENG 3rd T20I: Poor umpiring continues, Rahul given out off a No ball

Photo: Twitter @Imsatnam Photo: Twitter @Imsatnam

New Delhi: The dismal state of umpiring continued in the ongoing India-England T20 series and now it was India who were at the receiving ends in the deciding game at Bengaluru.

If the 2nd T20I saw umpire Shamsuddin giving a howler to Joe Root in the last over of the England chase then it was umpire Anil Chaudhary’s turn to even things out in the final T20I.

After losing captain Virat Kohli early to a needless runout India were were counter attacking nicely through KL Rahul and Suresh Raina. With the latter playing some extravagant shots to unsettle the English bowlers.

Rahul too joined the party by hitting one colossal six out of the stadium off Moeen Ali. But just then a Ben Stokes delivery put a premature end to K L Rahul’s blitz in the 8th over of the Indian innings. Rahul went for a wild heave off a length ball and it crashed into the middle stump. India had lost their second wicket.

However, the drama had just started. Television replays conveyed that Stokes had over stepped but surprisingly the on field umpire did not feel the need to refer it upstairs.

With the current available technology it is rare that an umpire misses out on a No ball, particularly when one sees numerous referrals even on the slightest of doubts regarding No balls.

It remains to be seen whether the decision has the same bearing on the match like the Root LBW, which cost England the match in the 2nd T20I.