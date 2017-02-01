IND V ENG 3rd T20I: England opt to field first, Pant makes his debut for India

Photo: BCCI Photo: BCCI

Bengaluru: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the series-deciding third and final Twenty20 International at Chinnaswamy stadium, here on Wednesday.

Young batsman Rishabh Pant will make his debut for the hosts, coming in place of Manish Pandey.

England have also made one change to their side, bringing in Liam Plunkett for Liam Dawson.

The series is locked 1-1.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra and Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills and Adil Rashid.