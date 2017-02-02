IND V ENG 3rd T20I: Chahal’s ‘sixer’ with ball hands India a sensational series victory

Bengaluru: Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted a dramatic collapse with incredible figures of 6 for 25 as England lost 8 wickets for a mere 8 runs losing the final T20 International against India by whopping 75 runs thereby surrendering the series 1-2.

As a full-time captain, Kohli recorded series wins against England across all formats.

Chahal’s performance was the first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 International by an Indian and the third best figures by any bowler with the first two slots being taken by Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis.

Batting first, the former Chennai ‘Super Kings’ Suresh Raina (63, 45 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56, 35 balls) lit up the Garden City with half-centuries while Yuvraj Singh’s final flourish 10-ball-27 enabled the hosts to reach a competitive 202 for 6.

In reply, England were cruising along at 118 for 2 when they committed absolute hara-kiri with atrocious shot selection with wickets falling like nine pins as they were all out for 127 in 16.3 overs.

A competent national level chess player during his school days, Chahal wouldn’t have even in his dreams planned such perfect moves as the visitors with lousy shots made it tad easy.

Chahal got good support from last match hero Jasprit Bumrah (3/14 in 2.3 overs) as England middle-order collapsed in a heap like a pack of cards.

Five England players failed to open their accounts as Chahal was on a rampage taking five wickets in the 14th and 16th over of the innings. This was after he removed opener Sam Billings in the second over of the England innings.

Joe Root (42) and Eoin Morgan (40) had raised visions of a series win with 64-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

But the 14th over turned out to be a turning point as Chahal removed Root and Morgan off successive deliveries.

Morgan attemped a slog sweep and was smartly caught by debutant Rishabh Pant in the deep. Root, who had crossed over, was out next ball trying to pull a straighter one as England slumped to 119 for 4.

Jos Buttler’s wild slog was pouched by Kohli in the next over off Bumrah and England were all but out of the match.

It became worse when Chahal came for his final and the 16th over of the innings. Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan threw their wickets as the run-rate was climbing steeply.

Bumrah finished the formality in the very next over as India completed another emphatic series win under ‘Captain Inspirational’ Kohli